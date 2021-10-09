Superintendents weigh in on additional remote learning days

"We want our children to be safe and we want our children in person getting an education."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Superintendents in Kentucky are responding after lawmakers made their final recommendations for schools, including extra remote learning days.

Twenty days can apply to any school, grade, classroom or group of students.

"We want our children to be safe and we want our children in person getting an education," David Raleigh, Superintendent for LaRue County, said.



LaRue County Public Schools has five total school buildings. A high school, middle school, two elementary schools and a preschool facility.



With the added days, Raleigh said it will allow them to better prepare for whatever may accrue.



"We really like the idea of being able to utilize the extra days. Whether it be for a school or it could just be a particular grade level in a school. That gives us a little bit more flexibility where we don't have to shut things down for the entire district," Raleigh said.



However, for bigger school districts, like JCPS, Superintendent Marty Pollio believes giving more NTI days on top of the original ten, would have been better.



"For a district like jcps we have 155 schools. So if I say today one school is going remote because we have a shortage of faculty and staff who are quarantined that's one day in JCPS and obviously we can't do the whole district," Pollio said.



Each superintendent will decide whether remote learning is needed due to a large amount of student and staff absences for COVID-19.



"This is our reality and we're going to stay open every single day, we possibly can," Pollio said.



The added days will be option until December 31.

