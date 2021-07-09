Kentucky superintendents request flexibility during COVID-19 pandemic

In a letter, the leaders outline issues with rising COVID-19 cases, quarantines, and a shortage of workers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The superintendents of Jefferson and Fayette County Public Schools are asking Governor Beshear and the General Assembly for help.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical role our public schools play in the economics and social stability of our communities. Our students rely on the meals, healthcare services, and mental health supports our schools provide. And, our families rely on our efficient and consistent operation in order to maintain routines that allow them to participate fully in the workforce,” the letter says.

Their requests include providing more NTI days, being allowed to close just one or a small number of schools, and changing the requirements for bus drivers.

The letter goes on to say, “Finding common ground has never been more important. It is possible to prioritize both in-person learning and the health and safety of our students, staff and families, and we believe that this is a shared goal among students, educators, families and elected officials.”

The superintendents said they are ready to work toward solutions and provide students with the best educational experience.

Read the full letter below:

