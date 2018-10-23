LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) -- In Lexington, a school superintendent is calling for criminal charges against a teacher recorded dragging a student with autism through a middle school.

Security video recorded the teacher and a nurse trying to persuade the boy to leave the gym before ultimately dragging him through the halls.

In addition to those criminal charges, Fayette County superintendent Manny Caulk wants to overhaul the process which teachers are disciplined.

The teacher involved no longer works for the district.

