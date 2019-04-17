LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with the Kentucky Derby Festival say this year’s Republic Bank Pegasus Parade will be full of superpower.

Officials say “Pegasus Power” will give a nod to some of America’s favorite superheroes including Black Panther, Spider-Man, Captain America and Black Widow who will also serve as Grand Marshals.

They are also asking parade-goers to dress as their favorite heroes.

“The parade has been bringing families and the community together for more than 60 years,” said Mike Berry, KDF President and CEO said in a statement. “This year’s parade will be one for the kid in all of us and we can’t wait to see fans in their favorite superhero costumes!”

This year’s parade will feature 11 floats and 6 inflatable characters.

Tickets for the Parade are on sale now online at KDF.org. Ticket prices are $10 for bleacher seats and $12 chair seating.

The Republic Bank Pegasus Parade takes place Thursday, May 2.