LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Smiles were prevalent at Norton Children’s Hospital on Fev. 21 as window washers in downtown Louisville dressed up for the job.

They scaled the windows outside the hospital in their superhero personas for the day. There was Spiderman, Batman, Deadpool and Iron Man.

Each one made a special stop in front of young fans windows.

As for the response, the smiles speak for themselves.

"It makes you want to go out and do something for the next sick little kid in here. It makes your heart feel good for a few minutes,” Raylen Walker, Reeds mom, said.





This team of window washers also dresses like Santa and his elves around Christmas or business formal, including bow-ties, when doing downtown Louisville business buildings.