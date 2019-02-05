LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2019 Pegasus Parade will march down Broadway this evening. This family-friendly annual event showcases some of the nation's finest marching bands and equestrian units, along with inflatable characters and colorful floats.

The theme of this year's parade is "Pegasus Power," so everyone is asked to wear superhero costumes at the event. The parade begins at 5 p.m. but if you want to get a good seat, it's recommended that you arrive early.

Led by the "Peggy Bank" inflatable Pegasus balloon, the parade marches west on Broadway for 17 blocks and lasts approximately two hours. Floats from 11 sponsoring organizations will be featured including the Kentucky Farm Bureau and Louisville Zoo.

The event will happen rain or shine, but you may want to pack your rain gear for this year's parade. Check out the forecast here.

Bleacher tickets are available for $10 and chair seating $12. VIP seating $30. Call (502) 584-FEST for more information.

Kentucky Derby Festival

Even if you aren't planning on attending the Pegasus Parade, your commute could be affected, especially if you have to travel downtown. Broadway will be closed from Baxter Avenue to 12th Street and several adjacent roads will also be closed. Some road closures will begin as early as 6:00 a.m. on Thursday and will last through 8 p.m. You can see a list of all the road closures here.

Originating in 1956 on a budget of only $640, the Republic Bank Pegasus Parade is the Kentucky Derby Festival's oldest event. Today, it's is one of the largest parades in the country, contributing an estimated impact of more than $22 million to the local economy.

Learn more on the Kentucky Derby Festival website.

