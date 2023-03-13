Louisville chef to settle 'food feud' on Food Network's 'Superchef Grudge Match'

Davonte Bolden is scheduled to appear on fellow Louisville chef Darnell "Superchef" Ferguson's show on March 21.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville chef will be returning to the Food Network for a competition in hopes of winning bragging rights.

Davonte Bolden will compete on “Superchef Grudge Match” on March 21.

Hosted by Louisville native Darnell “Superchef” Ferguson, the show focuses on pairs of chefs who want to settle personal and professional “food feuds” with their foes in a “one round, one dish, winner-takes-all heavyweight battle.”

Bolden will be featured in episode five of the series and will take on his partner chef Randy Pasch from Guy’s Grocery Games. Pasch blames Bolden for their sweet and savory loss.

“Viewers can expect a humble spontaneous chef whose passion about his craft and art. Someone who cares about the culinary culture and its people,” Bolden said in a statement.

He said he is ready for the match and hopes the show is entertaining for viewers, but said he plans to win and finally settle the food feud.

Winners of the Grudge Match will walk away with a $10,000 cash prize and a prized knife from the losing chef’s knife roll.

The show will air at 9 p.m.

