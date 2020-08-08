Massive 20-acre Michigan sunflower field blooms for the season

For about two weeks, the farm is covered with the bright yellow flowers.

ROCK, Mich. — This time of year, Hall Farms in Rock, Michigan welcomes visitors to see their sea of sunflowers.

The massive 20-acre sunflower field has bloomed for the season, and the farm said this weekend and coming weeks will be the best time to view the flowers.

"The flowers are really starting to come out now and they look great," Hall Farms said on Facebook.

For about two weeks, the farm is covered with the bright yellow flowers. Hall Farms says it is free for people to walk through the field and take photos. Visitors are allowed to cut them for a small fee.

Typically, they plant 22,000 seeds per acre, which means there are about 440,000 sunflowers. Hall Farms posted on May 30 that all the seeds were planted.

"The photo opportunities are endless and the view is magnificent," the farm said.

This is the fourth year Hall Farms has opened its sunflower field to the public. This year, they are also selling sunflower t-shirts, along with water and snacks.

The farm is located at 2623 St. Nicholas Rd. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

