LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer launched his 10th annual Summerworks Program.



More than 5,000 young people are expected to participate.

Young adults between 16 to 21 will be working at more than 200 companies, non-profit organizations, and city agencies this summer.

The mayor says SummerWorks is a key long-term strategy for reducing violence by providing job experiences for young people who may not have the opportunity.

The 2020 program is expanding with the help of JCPS.



Nearly 300 Academy students will be placed in jobs that directly connect to their career fields like technology, healthcare, and manufacturing.



Most of the jobs are expected to last about 7 weeks.

RELATED: SummerWorks pushes for more partners despite possible cuts

RELATED: SummerWorks helps students make money off of their own ideas

RELATED: Teens found success through SummerWorks

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.