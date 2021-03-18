Fischer, local leaders kick off SummerWorks 2021 program

The annual program helps Louisville youth connect to summer jobs and other career opportunities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a press conference Thursday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the start of the SummerWorks program 2021.

Fischer was joined by Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI) President and CEO Sarah Davasher-Wisdom of the return of the program that helps youth connect to summer jobs, career opportunities and resume building.

“As we kick off the 11th season of SummerWorks, it’s amazing to see the impact this program has made and the resilience it has shown,” Fischer said. “This year, we have an opportunity to keep building on our strong foundation to make it the best season yet for youth and employers.”

A new set of online tools available to participants this season were highlighted in the presser. Additionally, Fischer called attention to the program's ability to work through the COVID-19 pandemic to prepare for the upcoming season.

“JCPS values our partnership with SummerWorks and the hundreds of students who have received real, paying jobs through this program,” Pollio said. “We’re looking forward to the expansion of our partnership this summer.”

Promoting equity will continue to be a priority for SummerWorks 2021. Youth applicants who face barriers and come from disadvantaged backgrounds are prioritized in the job-matching process to ensure that those who are most in need of a good summer job have a better chance of landing one.

Fischer also said the program is continuing to sponsor jobs and work-learn experiences at nonprofits and agencies across the community that share this commitment to equity.

All Louisville youth who are between the ages of 16-21 (as of June 1) are eligible to enroll in SummerWorks. Once they register online and complete a new virtual job readiness training course, youth will be able to apply for job opportunities geared toward them.

