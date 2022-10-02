Louisville mayor to announce kickoff to SummerWorks 2022 Monday

The Louisville mayor will discuss registration for the annual program that connects youth to job opportunities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer and city leaders are expected to announce details on a summer program designed to connect Louisville youth with job opportunities.

Registration is expected to kick off for SummerWorks 2022 on Monday.

The program, in its 12th year, invests in young workers by helping them get hands-on opportunities and experiences with employers to develop their skillset that will aid them in future roles.

Participants can visit the website to learn about sharpening their resume and interviewing skills, financial literacy and resources to help map out their future.

The program has been credited with placing Louisville youth in more than 7,400 summer jobs.

For more information on SummerWorks, click here.

