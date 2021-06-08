JCPS kicks off 2021 Summer Meal program

Meals will be available to all children 18 years old and younger. The district will use curbside and mobile options to give out meals through July 30.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School may be out, but Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is making sure that kids in Kentuckiana stay fed this summer. The district is kicking off its summer meal program on June 8.

The program gives out free meals to all children 18 years old and younger, regardless of whether they're enrolled in a JCPS school. The 2021 Summer Meals program will run through July 30.

The district will give out meals at 44 school curbside locations on Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. A mobile unit will also bring meals to several apartment complexes and neighborhoods throughout the community on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The mobile unit schedule will vary each day.

Families can get seven days' worth of breakfasts, lunches and snacks at the school pick-up locations and the mobile unit.

Ready-to-eat lunches will be given out at select Louisville pools and parks during the week. You can see the full list of locations here.

For more information and to find your closest site, visit the JCPS meal program website, jcpsfood.org. Any updates to the program will be shared through the JCPS social media channels.

JCPS said children registered for summer enrichment and community center programs will receive meals on applicable days.

MORE COMMUNITY NEWS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.