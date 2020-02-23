LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sullivan University is closing operations of “The Bakery” and refocusing their resources back into programs.

In a social media post, officials say they originally opened The Bakery to provide students of their Baking & Pastry Arts program a hands-on approach in the hospitality industry.

“As we have watched the industry expand beyond all expectations in the Louisville area, due in large part to our own graduates, and provide a wealth of opportunities to students, the operations of The Bakery have become less focused on education and more of an auxiliary service to the public,” the post read.

Officials say The Bakery has been operating separately from their Baking & Pastry Arts program.

However, Sullivan says they will continue to develop relationships with the community to support opportunities for their students and graduates.

If you have a pre-paid order through the Bakery, they say they will ensure to make sure each commitment is filled.

