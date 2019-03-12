LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sullivan University math professor, Paul Hall, appeared in court today after being cited for indecent exposure in October.

Hall was spotted exposing himself near a playground at Cherokee Park near Big Rock. Two women say they confront him after seeing that he was touching himself inappropriately.

Sullivan University subsequently suspended Hall and the math professor has been suspended since the incident.

Hall appeared in court for the first time today and pleaded not guilty to indecent exposure. He is due back in on Dec. 12 for a pre-trial conference.

