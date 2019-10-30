LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Sullivan University professor was charged with indecent exposure after witnesses said he exposed himself to them while they were at Cherokee Park.

The university announced faculty member Paul M. Hall was suspended while officials attempt "to verify the allegations."

"Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our students, staff, faculty and the community at large, and behavior of the sort described on the social media post will never be tolerated by this university," Sullivan University tweeted.

Witnesses said Hall, listed as a member of the mathematics department, exposed himself to them. When they attempted to confront him, he ran.

The witnesses waited by his vehicle and prevented him from leaving the area. When police arrived on the scene, Hall was being held by the witnesses.

WHAS11's Dennis Ting spoke with a witness, and updates will be provided.

