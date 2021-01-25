Kentucky agency added as suicide prevention lifeline call center

Pathways, Inc. serves Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup, Lawrence, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan and Rowan counties.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To keep pace with the growing demand for mental health resources, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) has added another accredited agency to serve as National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call centers in the state.

Calls to the Lifeline jumped by more than 3% last year as people in Kentucky struggle with economic stress, personal loss and other consequences of COVID-19.

Cabinet Secretary Eric Friedlander said Pathways, Inc., a Community Mental Health Center, completed the accreditation process in November and is now providing call center services.

"Kentucky residents call these suicide prevention lines 350 times a week, so when someone's in crisis, they need assistance now. It can't wait," he said.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a network of crisis centers with free and confidential support to people considering suicide or in emotional distress. Call centers are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

According to the CHFS, calls made to the Lifeline are routed to a local crisis center based on location and/or area code of the caller. If the closest crisis center isn't able to answer the call, the call is rerouted to a backup center.

The number is 1-800-273-8255.

Pathways Inc. serves Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup, Lawrence, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan and Rowan counties in Kentucky.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.