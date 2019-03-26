Fifteen years after the city and county merged to form the Louisville-Jefferson County Metro Government, a new report said the city is in the middle of the pack. That report from The Greater Louisville Project looked at education, 21st-century jobs, health, and quality of place, comparing Louisville to similar cities like Nashville and Charlotte.

Former Mayor Jerry Abramson created the project to measure growth.

"We wanted to be able to benchmark- how are we doing in population? How are we doing in income? How are we doing in the workforce? How are we doing in education? And that's what this document does,” Abramson said.

The hope is by the 30-year merger check-in, the city of Louisville will have outgrown our current list of peer cities.