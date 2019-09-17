LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just a month after moving in, 70 students were told to leave Morrison Hall on 4th Street in downtown Louisville because of signs of mold.

“At first, we were all kind of like in shock, didn't really know exactly what to think or feel,” said Spalding University Sophomore, and Resident Advisor Madison Jaggers.

Some students were sent across campus to another dorm, and more than half had to head to the University of Louisville’s campus. Jaggers is currently living in a UofL dorm.



“We all just packed the things we would need for a two-week span, and the rest of our stuff we just left where it was, it wasn't in any danger,” she explained.



It started last week after two students reported a strange smell. Test results revealed signs of mold in some unoccupied rooms that growing on wooden furniture



“Some tiny white pieces of powder, stuff like that, that you really wouldn't notice if we weren't looking for it,” Spalding University spokesperson, Steve Jones said.

Jones said it’s common mold and it’s not toxic or dangerous. Staff still wanted to do a clean sweep. It’s caused some inconvenience, but Spalding and UofL are working together to make it as easy as possible.

“We've set them up with shuttles that they can go back and forth with, and leave every couple hours, I think starting at 5:30 a.m. from UofL. Also, they all have a meal card so they're able to use the dining facilities over there at UofL,” explained Jones.

Spalding will also reimburse students’ room and board fees for the two weeks they are not living there.



“All the resources that Spalding and UofL have provided for us made the transition so much easier, and really, stress relieving, to just be able to help us cope with everything, and make the adjustment to stay there a couple weeks, get a good cleaning of our rooms and then come back to our home,” Jaggers said.

Spalding staff plan to continue to test the rooms for mold and will inform students and parents of the results.

