LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Parents of Eastern High School Students are expressing their outrage on social media saying many students were turned away from their homecoming dance for dress code issues.

According to a Facebook post from Lisa Adams, her daughter never made it into the dance because of the length of her dress. Adams believes the situation was a safety hazard for students who were turned away from the dance and had to wait for a ride home.

Parents said school officials used rulers to measure students’ dresses and turned them away if they were too short.

Eastern High School’s principal said the dress code was explained in a recent newsletter which was sent to families.

Now, many parents are calling the dress code rules unrealistic and outdated.

WHAS asked the JCPS school district about the situation, and they said they are reviewing what happened.

