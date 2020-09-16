Students step up, volunteer to tutor younger children during pandemic

“A lot of kids, when they’re asked to help, they step up and they’re hoping even more follow suit,” said Christopher Head, Mobile Serve founder.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Remote learning is happening all over our area and it’s challenging. But even during a pandemic, children are giving back by volunteering to tutor younger students. The organization that’s connecting everyone together is looking for more help.

“My high school English teacher actually reached out to me and said we put our program on hold but we really want to keep our kids involved in the community,” said Christopher Head, Mobile Serve founder.

One way for students to do that is to tutor younger students. Mobile Serve is an online platform that helps volunteers track their hours.

Head partnered with Book Nook to expand volunteer opportunities. Students in our area can tutor local students or kids anywhere across the country.

“We really think that the more people talking about the good that they’re doing in the world, the more people will want to participate and do good as well,” Head said.

The talk about doing good has already started to spread. Head said they have students signed up to volunteer from Sacred Heart, Mercy, Assumption and Saint X. They’re committed to helping other students with things like early reading, multiplication and division and science homework.

“A lot of kids, when they’re asked to help, they step up and they’re hoping even more follow suit,” Head said.