LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A JCPS bus driver credits four Seneca High School teens with saving her life. Ms. Denise, as the students call her, suffered a life-threatening medical emergency last week but those students jumped into action to save her life.

It was a few minutes of desperation, that could have been deadly.

But on bus 1225, on Friday morning, four brave Seneca High students weren't going to let that happen.

"They was like call the police, call the police so I said OK,” Aniyah Goldsberry said.

Minutes earlier, Ms. Denise said her vision went blurry and she knew something was wrong.

So she pulled off the highway, saying her students’ safety still her top priority.

"As I popped the air brake that was on my right, I proceeded to fall over to my left. And that's all I remember,” Ms. Denise said.

She doesn't remember those same students she was trying to protect then stepped up to save her.

One lifted her from the driver’s seat to lay her down on her back. Another cooled her forehead with water. When she wouldn't respond to a third and fourth- they called for help.

EMS, fire and police rushed to the scene.

Everyone on the bus was safe and Ms. Denise treated at a hospital.

Days later, those high school heroes were called to the library. They thought they were meeting with school officials to talk about what happened.

What they didn't know, Ms. Denise was waiting just behind the wall.

It was an emotional reunion when Ms. Denise walked into the view of the students. All of them cried happy tears. It was the first time they had seen her since Friday

"If it wasn't for you I probably wouldn't be standing here today,” Ms. Denise told the girls.

Ms. Denise said she will be back on her bus route on Monday.

