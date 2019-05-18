LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With Gilmore Lane Elementary slated to close next year, the 6th grade class of 1970 decided to take one last look at the school they graduated from.

Most of the class showed up, including their former teacher. Some came from as far away as California.

JCPS chose to close the elementary school as part of a new facilities project. Those students will move to Indian Trail Elementary.

