LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- History can be a hard concept for kids to grasp. That's why the lesson came off the paper and into practice Monday at Lincoln Elementary School.

The third and fourth graders walked a mile around the campus to mark the 54th anniversary of the civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery. The school partners the YMCA School Age Child Care program and the majority of the students are in the program. They’ve been learning all about the march in their program recently.

"They know exactly what they're marching for and what they're standing for today,” YMCA School Age Child Care Program Director Kay Lee said.



The march from Selma to Montgomery may have happened decades earlier, but the message remains the same.

Student reenact Selma march in Louisville Students from Lincoln Elementary and other YMCA childcare sites took part in the honorary mile-long walk.

"It meant a lot to me because I got to fight for what's right, and fight for equal rights,” fourth-grader Navarra Brewer said. "I want them to know that it's right to fight for what's right, and not be scared and just let it stay inside. You should go out and fight for what's right no matter what day it is and to go and just be great."



"It meant a lot to me because all of the people who did this probably worked really hard, and they were probably very tired and hungry after they marched. So, it just meant a lot to me for them to do that,” fourth-grader Falcon Elliott said. "You should be kind to everyone because you treat people the way you want to be treated no matter what skin color they have or how they are or what they look like."

This march is happening around 51 other sites around the metro on Monday. That will equal out to 54 miles, the same distance the marchers traveled from Selma to Montgomery all those years ago. The YMCA also challenges you to walk a mile on your own to show your support.

March 25 marks 54 years since the Civil Rights marchers wlaked from Selma to Montgomery, Ala., in an effort to register black voters. They were led by Martin Luther King Jr. Along the way, the group was confronted with deadly violence from authorities and white vigilante groups, demonstrating the difficulties black voters faced and the need for a national Voting Rights Act.

