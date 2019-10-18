LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Along with the meals in the cafeteria of St. Paul Catholic School Friday were military medals, awards, pictures and maps.

That's because 94-year-old World War Two veteran, George Merz made a stop during lunch to tell students his stories.

"I usually tell them about meeting General Patton. That's a good one for them," Merz said.

It was a nice surprise for the kids.

"There's not too many WWII veterans left so I was really happy to meet one," said Ethan Hunt, an 8th grader at the school who plans to join the military.

But there was an even bigger surprise in store.

"Your great granddaughter has an envelope for you, that is $1,150 that these students brought in for you," said Jennifer Burba, the principal at St. Paul Catholic School.

That money will help to send Merz back to the site of the Battle of the Bulge, a battlefield he fought on 75 years ago.

"Oh I thought it was, it was tremendous yeah," said Merz, after his great granddaughter presented the money.

"I feel really great I feel really helpful," Hunt said. "He really deserves to go on this trip because of what he did for our country."

Merz isn't sure if this will be his last trip, but he does know he's ready to see old faces.

"I'm looking forward to meeting a lot of the people that I met before when I was over there and the of the group."

A group that he's one step closer to seeing, thanks to these students.

Their donation adds to dozens, who have already been donating to the family and to a GoFundMe set up online.

If you would like to donate to help Merz reach his $5,000 goal for the trip, click here.

