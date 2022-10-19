Students explore careers in aviation at JCPS school

Wednesday, the Academy @ Shawnee hosted a "Girls in Aviation Day" to teach students about careers in aviation and the schools programs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday, students at the Academy @ Shawnee had the chance to learn about careers in aviation from professionals working in the field.

The school invited in pilots and other aviation professionals for "Girls in Aviation Day," with the goal of getting young women involved in aviation careers.

According to Women in Aviation International, women make up about 30% of the aviation industry. Among pilots, women only make up about 8%.

Stella Burton, an aircraft maintenance line mechanic at UPS, said women make up only about 3% of aircraft maintenance personnel.

"It was like I had blinders, just the thrill of being around airplanes, fixing them and troubleshooting, really helped me not to focus on the fact that I was the only female there," Burton said.

At Wednesday's event, Burton demonstrated some of the work she does, letting students work with her hands on.

"They just light up and they glow, you can see them thinking and the wheels are turning and it's really inspiring to me," she said.

Students got to meet mechanics, pilots and other women in aviation who paved the way.

Ninth grader La'Nauvia Woodford is already considering a career in aviation mechanics.

"I like to understand how it flies and gets in the air, I want to know all I can about a plane," she said.

Woodford said seeing other women at Wednesday's event is inspiring.

"It makes me feel empowered, it makes me happy to know there are other women interested in planes whether its flying or fixing them," she said.

The Academy @ Shawnee staff also wanted to encourage young women to get involved in their aviation pathways, where students learn about the industry in a school setting.

"It's very important for our girls specifically to see that there are people that look like them and come from the same places that they are from doing these wonderful things," Executive Principal Kym Rice said.

Through the school's aviation pathway, students also have the opportunity to graduate with their pilot's license.

