MADISON, Ind. — An investigation continues into chemicals causing illness inside of Madison Consolidated High School. It’s been two weeks of vaping related incidents, several people have been sent to the hospital and authorities are working to learn if the two are linked.

Madison Consolidated Schools Superintendent Jeff Studebaker met with school resource officers on Wednesday.

Five people were taken from Madison Consolidated High School to the hospital on Tuesday, including the school nurse.

Studebaker says the nurse was pale and started throwing up in a matter of minutes after standing in a hallway where he believes students were vaping.

It’s causing some parents to fear for their children’s safety, even though the superintendent told WHAS11 on Tuesday the school is safe.

“I have a daughter that goes to that building," he said. "Am I a little worried? I’m a little worried, but I’m not worried to the point where I would even consider not sending her to school.”

But in a letter sent home to parents on Wednesday, he told them they can keep their kids at home.

"In the event you feel it is unsafe for your student to attend school it will be an excused absence," he said in the letter. "But they will be expected to communicate with teachers and complete necessary assignments as they are due."

The latest update from the school on the topic can be found here. The Jefferson County Health Department is working with the school and with state and local authorities to find out what’s causing the illnesses.

According to the health department, vaping products are currently being tested to identify chemicals found inside them.

In the meantime, Tammy Monroe with the Jefferson County Health Department says they're asking parents and students to educate themselves on the dangers of vaping.

The health department is asking parents and educators who want to learn more about ways to protect Indiana youth from the dangers of vaping to visit this website. Youth seeking help to quit vaping can text "Indiana" to 88709 for age-appropriate recommendations and support from the Truth Initiative's This is Quitting program.

