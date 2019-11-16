LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, a student from the Nov. 14 Iroquois High School bathroom assault was arrested.

18-year-old Damon Simmons was arrested around 8:15 p.m. Nov. 15 after a warrant was served.

Simmons is charged with second degree assault and criminal mischief.

Simmons was one of four students involved in the assault that happened Nov. 14 at Iroquois High School. According to LMPD, the other three were served petitions to the others allegedly involved.

The three other minors are each charged with second degree assault, second degree criminal mischief, wanton endangerment and unlawful imprisonment.

Investigators say Simmons and the three others attacked a boy in the school's bathroom yesterday... breaking his jaw.

JCPS is still investigating the matter.



