Student, staff member get into altercation at Louisville high school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student and staff member got into an altercation at a Louisville high school on Thursday.

In a letter sent to parents, Louisville Male High School Principal Keith Cathey said a student and staff member got into an altercation inside one of the restrooms.

Cathey said it ended quickly and no one was injured, but the staff member is being resigned as part of the district's policies and procedures.

"We’ve had a great start to our school year at Male and it’s unfortunate that incidents like these detract from the great work being done inside our building by our teachers and students," Cathey said.

