Police are investigating after a student was shot and injured on Friday morning.

According to LMPD, the student was going to a JCPS bus stop near 41st and Market St. around 6:30 a.m. when he was shot in the arm. He was transported to University Hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in the case and the incident is still under investigation.

