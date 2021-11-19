Student reportedly pulled out weapon at Iroquois High School

In a letter to parents, Principal Toetta Taul said it happened during dismissal.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a student reportedly pulled out a weapon at Iroquois High School on Thursday afternoon.

In a letter to parents, Principal Toetta Taul said it happened during dismissal. Two students got into a fight outside the building, and at one point, one of the students pulled what appeared to be a gun, according to Taul.

Law enforcement were called in to investigate.

The principal said they are also following Jefferson County Public Schools' policies and procedures surrounding the incident.

This story may be updated.

