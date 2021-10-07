Student found with loaded gun at Stuart Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS security is investigating after a student at Stuart Middle School was found with a loaded gun Thursday morning.
Louisville Metro Police said a a school staff member recovered the gun and no one was hurt.
In a letter sent to families, Stuart Middle School Principal Dr. Monica Hunter said, "The safety, security and well-being of your child are always our top priority. We encourage our students to 'see something, say something' and in this case they did just that. We’re thankful to them for coming forward and reporting what they had seen."
The student is facing a criminal charge.
This story may be updated.
