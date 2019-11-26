LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A University of Louisville spokesperson said a male student shot through a Cardinal housing apartment complex ceiling on Nov. 23. The university owns the housing complex located on W. Cardinal Blvd.

The student, who lives at the CardTowne apartments, tweeted out photos of the bullet hole.

U of L confirms that no one was hurt in the incident and that the student, who owned the gun, surrendered it to police. The student was removed from the housing complex as of today.

U of L has also said that the incident appears to be an accident.

U of L's Executive Vice President and Provost Beth Boehm sent this email to students, faculty and staff on Nov. 26.

