SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — In Shelby County, officials sent out a letter to parents saying a loaded handgun was found in the parking lot of Milestone Academies on September 4.

The staff had been tipped off a student may have had it, and that juvenile is now in custody.

Shelby County School officials told parents they anticipate criminal charges will be filed.

