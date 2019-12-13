LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Pleasure Ridge Park High School staff member was injured during an altercation among students, according to a letter sent home with students on December 13.

The letter said JCPS security and EMS responded to the incident quickly, and the staff member was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to be ok.

Those responsible face discipline according to JCPS policy, and legal charges are being filed.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

