Republican candidate's family, campaign manager allegedly threatened

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate for Congress in Kentucky says his family and campaign have received multiple threats in the days leading up to Election Day.

In a statement, Stuart Ray said his campaign office, LMPD's Domestic Terrorism Department and the FBI are responding to alleged threats made against Ray's family and campaign manager.

Ray is the Republican nominee for Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District.

According to a statement, he said his family received a threat on Nov. 5 and Louisville police were notified. Ray added the threat was "contained."

“I would like to thank the LMPD’s Domestic Terrorism unit in addition to LMPD’s field officers for doing an excellent job both providing us security and containing it on our behalf," he said in the statement. "In addition, I would like to thank the Domestic Terrorism unit of the FBI for their work on this incident. Threats and malicious rhetoric do not belong here in our politics."

However, Ray said his campaign manager, Michael Frazier, who is also an LGBTQ+/Student Rights advocate, allegedly received a "hate-filled, homophobic threat" from a fake Facebook account on Tuesday.

Ray said he was disgusted by the message, adding that his IT department is working to identify the individual and monitor the situation.

"We strongly believe Michael’s sexual orientation should never be an issue-no matter your politics," he said. "Like Michael, our campaign and staff doesn’t fit general narratives. We will do anything necessary to protect our Campaign staff who are like family to us!”

Ray said due to the pending investigation, there are no other details available.

