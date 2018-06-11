A rainy night couldn't dampen the message of compassion that was shared by hundreds attending a rally in downtown Louisville.

"Love is stronger than hate. Freedom is stronger than hate. Liberty is stronger than hate," Lisa Thompson said.

Those words couldn't have a truer meaning for Lisa Thompson after learning of the deadly shooting at the Jeffersontown Kroger last month. The FBI is looking into whether alleged shooter Greg Bush deliberately shot and killed two African Americans while sparing others.

"We can't shop at a grocery. We can't go to a Yoga class - attend a church or be with our friends without the thought that somebody wants to take that sense of safety and unity from us. That's intolerable," Thompson told WHAS11.

The Louisville Urban League sponsored the 'Stronger Than Hate' rally, focusing attention on racial justice and equity. It brought out even the younger crowd, including 23-year-old Damon Duncan who is an intern with the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.

"I just want to make a difference in my community, do something better for my life and better someone else's life, especially for my race," Duncan said.

"This is our city. It is a city that has so much possibility and I'm proud to be a part of that possibility," Thompson said.

