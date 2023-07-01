Yellow Corp. extends benefits for drivers as strike temporarily averted

Yellow claims a strike would cost the company about 30,000 jobs nationwide, and it would not be able to survive it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A strike has been temporarily averted in southern Indiana.

Yellow Corp. freight truck drivers with the Teamsters union are fighting the company for their benefits.

The Teamsters said the extension of health care benefits for members and their families have averted a strike at the company which would have happened on Monday after Yellow didn’t make “contractually obligated” benefit payments to the organization handling those benefits on July 15.

“As the Teamsters and Yellow sit down, the reversal by Central States will keep health care benefits paid and hardworking Teamsters on the job for the time being,” the union said in a news release.

The Teamsters union president said the company has claimed it will be out of money by August.

The two parties are still negotiating fair contracts.

Yellow claims a strike would cost the company about 30,000 jobs nationwide, and it would not be able to survive it.

Yellow is the fifth largest freight trucking company in the U.S. with locations in Louisville and Jeffersonville.

