LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Metro Public Works says Lexington Road between Grinstead Drive and Stilz Avenue will reopen after being closed nearly a year for utility work.

The stretch of road is expected to be reopened in early May with some changes.

The four-lane roadway has now been reduced to three – one lane in each direction and a center turning lane.

Officials say their goal is to improve safety by reducing speed.

“This is a real improvement for Lexington Road,” Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement. “In addition to providing a safer roadway, it enhances mobility options, and improves the quality of life in the corridor.”

Bill Hollander, a 9th District Metro Councilman who represents the area, says he receives complaints frequently about the speed of vehicles and safety issues on that stretch Lexington Road, east of Grinstead Drive.

“This reconfiguration is similar to what has been done on other roads in the area, to make the road safer for everyone, including motorists,” he also said in a statement.

The stretch of Lexington Road will be resurfaced before opening.

