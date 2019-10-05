JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — The corner of Stony Brook Dr. and Six Mile Ln. in Jeffersontown now has a new name in honor of LMPD officer Peter Grignon.

Mayor Fischer, along with LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, fellow officers, family and friends gathered to dedicate the new street sign 14 years after Grignon's untimely death. That area is now known as "Peter A. Grignon Way."

Grignon's widow Rebecca said while her husband made the ultimate sacrifice, all officers put on the uniform every day with no guarantee they will come home.

"If anything can be taken away from this day, him being remembered is what I want but I want us to look at his brothers and sisters and I was us to say hey they stand ready to do the exact same thing in a moment,” Rebecca said.

Peter Grignon was shot and killed while on patrol in Louisville's 2nd Division March 23, 2005.

