Breeders' Cup racomg is set to begin at Churchill Downs on Nov. 2 and Louisville Metro Police are preparing to close streets for the event. The traffic changes will run from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3.

These streets will be closed at the times listed:

CLOSED STREETS

7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (BOTH WAYS)

Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Floyd Street

Ninth Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue

Ninth Street from Central Avenue to alleyway south of Homeview Drive

Homeview Drive from Bohannon Avenue to Ninth Street

Warren Avenue from Thornberry Avenue to Homeview Drive

Bohannon Avenue from Homeview Drive to turnaround just south of Central Avenue

Racine Avenue from Bohannon Avenue to Ninth Street

Alleyway just south of Homeview Drive from Warren Avenue to Ninth Street

Fourth Street from Heywood Avenue to Oakdale Avenue

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. (BOTH WAYS)

Southern Parkway - All four (4) lanes will be routed southbound from Oakdale Avenue to Woodlawn Avenue (no northbound traffic)

At Third Street and Eastern Parkway - southbound traffic will be rerouted to eastbound Eastern Parkway

5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (BOTH WAYS)

Interstate 264 (Watterson Expressway) - eastbound and westbound ramps to Taylor Boulevard

NO PARKING AREAS

Midnight - 9 p.m. (Friday) & Midnight to 11 p.m. (Saturday)

Floyd Street from Warnock Street to Park Boulevard

Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Seventh Street

Third Street from the Watterson Expressway to Cardinal Boulevard

Fourth Street from Central Avenue to Longfield Avenue

Fifth Street From Longfield Avenue to Florence Avenue

Ninth Street from Heywood Avenue to Homeview Drive

Bohannon Avenue from Central Avenue to Queen Avenue

Homeview Drive from Ninth Street to Taylor Boulevard

Longfield Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Fourth Street

Oakdale Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway

Queen Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs Gate

Racine Avenue from Ninth Street to Taylor Boulevard

Southern Parkway from Oakdale Avenue to Southern Heights Avenue

Taylor Boulevard from Winkler Avenue to Watterson Expressway

Winkler Avenue from Third Street to Rodman Street

Rodman Street from Winkler Avenue to Central Avenue

Winn Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway

Wizard Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue

Warren Avenue from Oleanda Avenue to Homeview Drive

Oleanda Avenue from Wizard Avenue to Warren Avenue

Peachtree Avenue from Queen Avenue to Oleanda Avenue (east side only)

Dearcy Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue

Vetter Avenue from Queen Avenue to Oleanda Avenue (east side only)

Thornberry Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Warren Avenue

Kenton Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway

Evelyn Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway

Fairmont Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway

Whitney Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway

Lansing Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway

Fifth Street from Longfield Avenue to Fairmont Avenue

Fourth Street from Longfield Avenue to Winn Avenue

Helm Street from Boxley Avenue to Central Avenue

Farmington Avenue from Floyd Street to Crittenden Drive

Burton Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Rodman Street

Arcade Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Seventh Street

7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (BOTH WAYS)

Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Floyd Street

Ninth Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue

Ninth Street from Central Avenue to alleyway south of Homeview Drive

Homeview Drive from Bohannon Avenue to Ninth Street

Warren Avenue from Thornberry Avenue to Homeview Drive

Bohannon Avenue from Homeview to turnaround just south of Central Avenue

Racine Avenue from Bohannon Avenue to Ninth Street

Alleyway just south of Homeview Drive from Warren Avenue to Ninth Street

MORE:

Accelerate favored in Breeders' Cup Classic from No. 14 post

Breeders' Cup fashion is like Derby with a twist of fall

Put on your thinking cap and decorate your own Breeders' Cup hat

© 2018 WHAS-TV