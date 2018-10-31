Breeders' Cup racomg is set to begin at Churchill Downs on Nov. 2 and Louisville Metro Police are preparing to close streets for the event. The traffic changes will run from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3.

These streets will be closed at the times listed:

CLOSED STREETS

7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (BOTH WAYS)

  • Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Floyd Street
  • Ninth Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue
  • Ninth Street from Central Avenue to alleyway south of Homeview Drive
  • Homeview Drive from Bohannon Avenue to Ninth Street
  • Warren Avenue from Thornberry Avenue to Homeview Drive
  • Bohannon Avenue from Homeview Drive to turnaround just south of Central Avenue
  • Racine Avenue from Bohannon Avenue to Ninth Street
  • Alleyway just south of Homeview Drive from Warren Avenue to Ninth Street
  • Fourth Street from Heywood Avenue to Oakdale Avenue

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. (BOTH WAYS)

  • Southern Parkway - All four (4) lanes will be routed southbound from Oakdale Avenue to Woodlawn Avenue (no northbound traffic)
  • At Third Street and Eastern Parkway - southbound traffic will be rerouted to eastbound Eastern Parkway

5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (BOTH WAYS)

  • Interstate 264 (Watterson Expressway) - eastbound and westbound ramps to Taylor Boulevard

NO PARKING AREAS

Midnight - 9 p.m. (Friday) & Midnight to 11 p.m. (Saturday)

  • Floyd Street from Warnock Street to Park Boulevard
  • Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Seventh Street
  • Third Street from the Watterson Expressway to Cardinal Boulevard
  • Fourth Street from Central Avenue to Longfield Avenue
  • Fifth Street From Longfield Avenue to Florence Avenue
  • Ninth Street from Heywood Avenue to Homeview Drive
  • Bohannon Avenue from Central Avenue to Queen Avenue
  • Homeview Drive from Ninth Street to Taylor Boulevard
  • Longfield Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Fourth Street
  • Oakdale Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway
  • Queen Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs Gate
  • Racine Avenue from Ninth Street to Taylor Boulevard
  • Southern Parkway from Oakdale Avenue to Southern Heights Avenue
  • Taylor Boulevard from Winkler Avenue to Watterson Expressway
  • Winkler Avenue from Third Street to Rodman Street
  • Rodman Street from Winkler Avenue to Central Avenue
  • Winn Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway
  • Wizard Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue
  • Warren Avenue from Oleanda Avenue to Homeview Drive
  • Oleanda Avenue from Wizard Avenue to Warren Avenue
  • Peachtree Avenue from Queen Avenue to Oleanda Avenue (east side only)
  • Dearcy Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue
  • Vetter Avenue from Queen Avenue to Oleanda Avenue (east side only)
  • Thornberry Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Warren Avenue
  • Kenton Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
  • Evelyn Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
  • Fairmont Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
  • Whitney Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
  • Lansing Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
  • Fifth Street from Longfield Avenue to Fairmont Avenue
  • Fourth Street from Longfield Avenue to Winn Avenue
  • Helm Street from Boxley Avenue to Central Avenue
  • Farmington Avenue from Floyd Street to Crittenden Drive
  • Burton Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Rodman Street
  • Arcade Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Seventh Street

7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (BOTH WAYS)

