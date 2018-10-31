Breeders' Cup racomg is set to begin at Churchill Downs on Nov. 2 and Louisville Metro Police are preparing to close streets for the event. The traffic changes will run from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3.
These streets will be closed at the times listed:
CLOSED STREETS
7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (BOTH WAYS)
- Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Floyd Street
- Ninth Street from Central Avenue to Heywood Avenue
- Ninth Street from Central Avenue to alleyway south of Homeview Drive
- Homeview Drive from Bohannon Avenue to Ninth Street
- Warren Avenue from Thornberry Avenue to Homeview Drive
- Bohannon Avenue from Homeview Drive to turnaround just south of Central Avenue
- Racine Avenue from Bohannon Avenue to Ninth Street
- Alleyway just south of Homeview Drive from Warren Avenue to Ninth Street
- Fourth Street from Heywood Avenue to Oakdale Avenue
5 p.m. to 11 p.m. (BOTH WAYS)
- Southern Parkway - All four (4) lanes will be routed southbound from Oakdale Avenue to Woodlawn Avenue (no northbound traffic)
- At Third Street and Eastern Parkway - southbound traffic will be rerouted to eastbound Eastern Parkway
5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (BOTH WAYS)
- Interstate 264 (Watterson Expressway) - eastbound and westbound ramps to Taylor Boulevard
NO PARKING AREAS
Midnight - 9 p.m. (Friday) & Midnight to 11 p.m. (Saturday)
- Floyd Street from Warnock Street to Park Boulevard
- Central Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Seventh Street
- Third Street from the Watterson Expressway to Cardinal Boulevard
- Fourth Street from Central Avenue to Longfield Avenue
- Fifth Street From Longfield Avenue to Florence Avenue
- Ninth Street from Heywood Avenue to Homeview Drive
- Bohannon Avenue from Central Avenue to Queen Avenue
- Homeview Drive from Ninth Street to Taylor Boulevard
- Longfield Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Fourth Street
- Oakdale Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway
- Queen Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Churchill Downs Gate
- Racine Avenue from Ninth Street to Taylor Boulevard
- Southern Parkway from Oakdale Avenue to Southern Heights Avenue
- Taylor Boulevard from Winkler Avenue to Watterson Expressway
- Winkler Avenue from Third Street to Rodman Street
- Rodman Street from Winkler Avenue to Central Avenue
- Winn Avenue from Fourth Street to Southern Parkway
- Wizard Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue
- Warren Avenue from Oleanda Avenue to Homeview Drive
- Oleanda Avenue from Wizard Avenue to Warren Avenue
- Peachtree Avenue from Queen Avenue to Oleanda Avenue (east side only)
- Dearcy Avenue from Longfield Avenue to Queen Avenue
- Vetter Avenue from Queen Avenue to Oleanda Avenue (east side only)
- Thornberry Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Warren Avenue
- Kenton Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Evelyn Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Fairmont Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Whitney Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Lansing Avenue from Fifth Street to Southern Parkway
- Fifth Street from Longfield Avenue to Fairmont Avenue
- Fourth Street from Longfield Avenue to Winn Avenue
- Helm Street from Boxley Avenue to Central Avenue
- Farmington Avenue from Floyd Street to Crittenden Drive
- Burton Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Rodman Street
- Arcade Avenue from Taylor Boulevard to Seventh Street
7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (BOTH WAYS)
