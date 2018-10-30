MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Two of the tubers stranded on the Salt River this summer filed a complaint Tuesday for damages.

“They were only supposed to be out on the water for about 2-3 hours, and I think about four hours in they realized something was very wrong,” said attorney, David Agnew.

Kelli Braswell and Krista Hall's adventure down the so called Awesome Lazy River in June turned out to be anything but ‘awesome.’

“We thought we were going to die, yeah, we really did,” Krista Hall told WHAS 11 News during the original interview in June.

The lawsuit states Hall and Braswell never saw anyone directing them out of the water, or even a clear sign pointing to the exit ramp.

The women floated for nearly 10 hours, dehydrated, and panicked.

“We would take sips of the river water, we would row and take turns yelling for help,” Hall told WHAS 11 News over the summer.

They found cell phone service and land at Fort Knox, nearly 28 miles from where they started. A helicopter came to the rescue. Once back to their cars, there was only this note left on the windshield that read: We apologize for the events of today at the Awesome Lazy River. Please Call the manager so we can try to make it up to you.

“If I was the manager of that company, I would've been there and made sure that everyone returned safely, I would've showed concern and compassion, and there was nothing, Braswell said.

Officials reported about a dozen people were stranded that day.

Braswell and Hall said made it clear that they do not want anyone to ever have to experience what they went through and are hoping this lawsuit makes sure no one ever will.

“They did suffer some physical injuries, but they would like the company to be able to provide some sort of evidence, some sort of assurance, that this kind of thing isn't going to happen to other customers,” Agnew explained.

A post on the business Facebook page that day in June said they were closing early because of “dangerously high water levels.” Agnew is trying to determine if that’s why no staff was near the exit, despite tubers still on the river.

WHAS 11 News reached out to a representative from Awesome Lazy River and is waiting for a response.

