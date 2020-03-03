LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a proposal headed to Louisville Metro Government that wants to turn a historic church on East Broadway into a new hotel development.



The former St. Paul's German Evangelical Church and Parish House would cater to patients, their families and medical workers.

Kentucky Medical Center Hotel LLC filed the application with the city in January.



The project would cost around $80-million to complete.

