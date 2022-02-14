Stopher Elementary closed Monday due to gas line problem

The school discovered the problem early Monday morning, resulting in no heat and potentially no water in the building.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Stopher Elementary School is closed February 14 due to a problem discovered this morning in the gas line leading to the school.

Early Monday, water was discovered in the gas lines that come into the building at Stopher.

LG&E was called immediately and they came to the school to investigate, later sharing that there is water in the gas pipes which means that the building will have no heat and potentially no water.

LG&E is currently on site working on the problem, but it’s expected to be at least several hours before repairs might be completed.

To ensure the safety of students and staff, Stopher Elementary closed for the day, but hopes to be back in school tomorrow.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.