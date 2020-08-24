Campaign aims to stop impaired driving through Labor Day

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign will run through the Labor Day weekend, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a statement.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has partnered with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and law enforcement on a campaign aimed at stopping impaired drivers.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign will run through the Labor Day weekend, the Transportation Cabinet said in a statement. Crashes caused by impaired drivers tend to increase during the holiday, officials said.

“If you are under the influence of any substance and choose to get behind the wheel, you put everyone on the road in danger, including yourself,” Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said. “No matter the occasion, always plan for a designated driver.”

There were more than 4,700 collisions involving an impaired driver in Kentucky last year, with 56 reported during the Labor Day period, official said.

