Production trailer worth $1M missing from Bellarmine's campus, LMPD looking for leads

Police said the trailer was taken around 5 a.m. Monday from the campus located in Louisville's Belknap neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are asking for help after someone stole a valuable trailer from Bellarmine University.

Metro Police said the trailer, used for television production for Bellarmine basketball games and other sporting events, was taken from the campus around 5 a.m. Monday.

They say the trailer was removed from the property by a white 1500 style pickup truck. They did not have any photos of the suspected vehicle or plate information.

The trailer is valued more than $1 million.

If you have any information that can help police in this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.