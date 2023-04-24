Production trailer worth $1M missing from Bellarmine's campus, LMPD looking for leads

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are asking for help after someone stole a valuable trailer from Bellarmine University.
Metro Police said the trailer, used for television production for Bellarmine basketball games and other sporting events, was taken from the campus around 5 a.m. Monday.
They say the trailer was removed from the property by a white 1500 style pickup truck. They did not have any photos of the suspected vehicle or plate information.
The trailer is valued more than $1 million.
If you have any information that can help police in this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
The case is being handled by the Fifth Division.