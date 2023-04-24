x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Production trailer worth $1M missing from Bellarmine's campus, LMPD looking for leads

Police said the trailer was taken around 5 a.m. Monday from the campus located in Louisville's Belknap neighborhood.

More Videos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are asking for help after someone stole a valuable trailer from Bellarmine University.

Metro Police said the trailer, used for television production for Bellarmine basketball games and other sporting events, was taken from the campus around 5 a.m. Monday.

They say the trailer was removed from the property by a white 1500 style pickup truck. They did not have any photos of the suspected vehicle or plate information.

The trailer is valued more than $1 million.

If you have any information that can help police in this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

The case is being handled by the Fifth Division.

Credit: LMPD/Bellarmine University
Bellarmine production trailer inside view

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out