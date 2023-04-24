Man, woman arrested in connection with theft of TV production truck worth $1.2M from Bellarmine University

Police said it was located after Shelby County authorities stopped a white truck in question was stopped hours after it went missing from the campus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said hours after a production trailer went missing from Bellarmine University’s campus, it has been recovered.

Metro Police said a white truck in question was stopped in Shelby County sometime Monday evening.

After detaining 37-year-old Chris Reid and 43-year-old Amanda Phillips for warrants on unrelated crimes, police said their investigation led them to a barn on Old Heady Road in Jefferson County.

Police were in the process of recovering the trailer and said some of the media equipment was still it in while others may be in Shelby County.

According to police, the trailer was worth $1.2 million and used for various Bellarmine sporting events including their basketball games.

It was reported missing around 5 a.m. Monday.

Both Reid and Phillips are being held at the Shelby County Jail.