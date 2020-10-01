CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Police are looking for suspects after multiple items were stolen from an outdoor power equipment business in Crestwood on Tuesday.

Andersons’ Sales & Service posted about the theft on Facebook on Wednesday. According to the company, three people got into the lot on the morning of Jan. 7 and took a trailer and two riding lawnmowers.

Surveillance video shows three men pushing the lawnmowers onto the trailer and hooking the trailer up to dark-colored pickup truck. Joshua Anderson, who posted the photos and videos, added that one of the thieves was wearing a “Leader of the Pack” hooded sweatshirt, hoping it will help the public identify the suspects.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Oldham County Assistant Chief of Police Neil Johnson said the theft was reported and that the department was waiting on additional documentation.

If you have any information on the theft, you are encouraged to contact Oldham County Police.

