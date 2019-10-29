LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The disappearing Halloween decorations on Barbee Way have returned home after one neighbor took matters into her own hands.

“Everything, even our neighbor's stuff was found in the same location,” Jenny Kiefer said.

She had three inflatables stolen from her yard at three different times, even after securing them with a metal chain.

“They cut through one of the links of the chain to take all three of them,” she explained.

She wasn’t alone. Other neighbors on her block also had decorations stolen, including Andrew Sauer, whose manmade werewolf went missing.

"It wasn't a full moon, so I know he didn't just walk off," Sauer said.

The thieves were caught on camera taking off with decorations from Keifer’s yard.

As she tried to track them down, her brother came across a house two miles away on S 4th Street and recognized some of the inflatables.

After the first was stolen, she started putting her name on the others. It made it easy for police to recognize the items as her property and get them back.

WHAS11 News went to the house to hear what they had to say, but no one came to the door.

Police said the people that live there are considered ‘persons of interest,’ but no one has been arrested.

“Their story is that they don't know who brought the stolen decorations, but it was just for a Halloween party,” Kiefer explained.

Jennifer Kiefer

WHAS-TV

The werewolf was returned to Sauer, but in pieces.

Keifer said she’d rather keep her dragons, ghosts and skeletons safe inside, at least this year.

“We took everything else out of our yard because we didn't want them to take it anymore, and it just sort of ruined Halloween for us this year,” Kiefer said.

Keifer had her inflatables locked down, and surveillance video. She said she’s looking at more security measures for next year and hopes the thieves will think twice.

“I think that I would like to see them get in just enough trouble so that they don't do it again.”

