LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Yew Dell greenhouse is home to a very stinky flower, but it won’t be around for long.

The Amorphophallus Konjac is native to China and gives off a foul odor to attract pollinators. For this reason, is it commonly known as the Corpse Flower.

The bloom and smell of this unusual plant only last a short while—typically 2-3 days.

If you want to see (and smell) it, you’ll have to act fast. Yew Dell’s Corpse Flower will be in bloom through January 11.