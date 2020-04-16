LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Stimulus checks. The source of financial relief for many and confusion for some. The IRS announced Saturday they had started dropping checks into bank accounts.

By Monday, many banks and the IRS tracking site were overwhelmed with customers looking for their money.

It was just the surprise many needed when those stimulus checks hit their their bank accounts.

However, some in Kentuckiana haven’t received a check and want to know why?

Bruce Gadansky with the Better Business Bureau says there are delays with checks because of the roughly 330 million Americans waiting for them.

He suggests going straight to the IRS website, where you can track the check.

RELATED: IRS stimulus check status tracker is now online | Here's what you need to know

He says many checks haven’t found their destination yet because not everyone has direct deposit, you may be waiting for a printed check instead.

If you find yourself however, on the opposite end and your check has too much money, it can likely be a scam Bruce warns.

In a single household, you'll get a $1200 check, $2400 if you have a spouse and add roughly an additional $500 per child, if you have them.

If your check is larger --call the IRS.

Bruce says “what happens is these over payment checks look very real, the person will be contacted that hey you need to return that money.”

The IRS will never call you about money and anyone claiming to get you more money on your stimulus check is also a scammer!

And once, you’ve deposited those extra dollars, will you be responsible for taxes on them later?

The stimulus checks are tax free so you will not owe any money on them.

